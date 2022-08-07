Bayley made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Bayley discussed working with WWE NXT 2.0 stars during her recovery from a torn ACL and how she became friends with Indie Heartwell.

“At first I went in just wanting to train with Indi Hartwell because she is, to me what I call our little wrestling baby. Because she is the first person, at least in my knowledge that [started] training because of the match I had with Sasha [Banks] at [Takeover] Brooklyn. “So the fact that she made it to NXT and she’s been there for a few years has been [incredible]. When she got signed, I couldn’t believe it. I’m like ‘Our little baby made it!’ So I always had a soft spot for her.”

