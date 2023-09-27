Bayley welcomes Jade Cargill to WWE.

The former Grand Slam Champion, who refers to herself as the “Tree Of Life,” took to social media to comment on Cargill signing with WWE, which was making headlines all day yesterday. The Damage CTRL leader shared WWE’s news breaking post about Cargill and writes, “Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE. Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot @MsCharlotteWWE. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcome.”

The former undefeated AEW TBS Champion did not take long to respond. She writes back, “Warm welcome from a “role model”. Heard from my friends you’re also the one to look out for.”

Check out the exchange below.

Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE. Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot @MsCharlotteWWE. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcome………#rolemodel #learningtree https://t.co/Gv8TamRftP — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 26, 2023

Warm welcome from a “role model”. Heard from my friends you’re also the one to look out for. 😎 https://t.co/9BvqT77PKc — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) September 27, 2023

