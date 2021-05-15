During her interview with SI, Bayley spoke on how it felt to see Sasha Banks face Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania 37. Here’s what she had to say:

It was an amazing moment, one that is going to last. I’m so close to Sasha, and we came up together and we’ve been together so much these past eight years, so I have an idea of how her mind works. She had prepared for this moment her whole life. It’s been hard to find the right words to congratulate her. I’m still not sure we’ve fully grasped what that moment meant. And Bianca stepped up to the plate. Sasha has main evented plenty of shows and pay-per-views, but this was Bianca’s first. That was a match for everyone in our division and from our past….I could feel it from the very beginning. The fans were ready to see Sasha finally live out her dream, and they were ready to see Bianca deliver. Within the first minute, I knew it was magical.

