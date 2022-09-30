WWE superstar Bayley appeared on the latest edition of Die Woche, where the Damage CTRL leader discussed a number of different topics, including her thoughts on WarGames at this year’s Survivor Series, and how excited she is that Candice LeRae has made her return to the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says if she wins the title at Extreme Rules she will defend against Candice LeRae first:

Well you know who would be number one I guess? Candice LeRae [is who I would defend the Raw Women’s Title against if I win at Extreme Rules]. She showed up. She won in like what? A minute-thirty seconds? Nikki [A.S.H.] had a little meltdown. She’s not really there fully mentally and that’s the only reason Candice was able to get the upper hand is because Nikki is going through a lot… But Candice LeRae, I know she’s gonna walk in here and think that she’s gonna take over this division because she’s super popular and she is trending and I hyped her up a lot so she can thank me. I mean I probably got her-her job back, let’s be honest. I tweeted about her so much.

On WarGames at Survivor Series and who she would want Damage CTRL to team up with:

I’m gonna go with Rhea Ripley [Bayley said when asked who she would want to join Damage CTRL in a WarGames match]. Doesn’t seem like she has any fear right now and I like it and I am going to take Tamina. Nobody meaner and she has the most experience, she’s got literally nothing to lose. I would much rather do WarGames [than champion versus champion] because that’s something I’ve never done before and I wanna do everything in the WWE so I would definitely wanna do WarGames instead. No offense to Liv [Morgan] or Ronda [Rousey].

