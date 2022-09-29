Bayley says she was in shock when she found out former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was retiring back in late July.

The Damage CTRL leader recently appeared on the Five Count podcast and revealed her reaction when the news broke of Vince’s retirement.

“It’s still so weird to me,” she said of Vince leaving the company. “When the news broke that he was retiring, I was just kind of in shock, and it felt like we needed to — I’m like, ‘Do we party, or do we go sit around and sit in our feelings and feel weird?’ It was such a strange feeling. It still is talked about backstage how different things are and not worse or better, it’s just super different.”

Bayley commented on the current situation with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H running the show, and recalled how she and Finn Balor said they feel like they’re in 2015 WWE NXT once again.

“I was talking to Finn Balor backstage the other day. Triple H just walked by and he’s like, ‘Hey guys, what’s up?’ We were just like, ‘Man, isn’t this so weird? It just feels like seven years ago again,’ especially with Finn because him and I were champions at the same time in NXT and Hunter was very hands-on and having him there again, it just feels like Twilight Zone,” she said.

Bayley is set to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a Ladder Match at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8 in Philadelphia.

