Bayley recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and discussed how she is not booked for a WrestleMania 37 match.

“I cannot give you an honest answer, dude,” Bayley said with a smile. “I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen.”

Bayley remained hopeful and commented on WWE possibly adding something late to the card for her.

“Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it. But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it,” she said.

Bayley did confirm that she has pitched ideas for WrestleMania over the past year.

“I’ve pitched for stuff for this past WrestleMania just because there has been so many instances this past year where the pitches have gone through and it becomes easier to talk to certain people,” she said. “My brain actually started working developing the more experienced I got [laughs]. So yeah, there’s always ideas like that. I don’t know how it goes for other people, but it’s definitely open.”

She continued, “I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania. Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant, not more than a title, but was a little deeper than a title. But, there’s always next year. I’m just so happy that more women are going to be represented and I know the two title matches are going to be killer so we can’t really be bummed out about it, we got to look at the bright side I guess.”

Bayley has not competed since a six-woman tag match on the February 19 SmackDown. She was asked if she has any injuries.

She responded, “Oh yeah, I’m fine [no injuries]. I’m not the person to ask [why I’m not being used], buddy!”

