During her interview with SI, Bayley spoke on her desire to one day main event Wrestlemania. Here’s what she had to say:

That’s the pinnacle, what you work your whole life for. I worked that whole year during the pandemic to get to WrestleMania in front of fans, and then I still didn’t have that. I didn’t have that moment, I didn’t have that match, so that only makes my desire stronger. I was the last one to come to Raw and SmackDown between the Four Horsewomen, and I can be the last one to main-event a WrestleMania.

Credit: SI.