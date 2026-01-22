Even while remaining a central figure on WWE television, Bayley has begun thinking seriously about what comes after the in-ring chapter of her career. That future, at least in her mind, is less about stepping away from wrestling and more about staying connected to it in a way that helps shape what comes next.

Bayley recently discussed those long-term ideas during an appearance on What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon, where she reflected on her growing interest in mentorship and development. “I always thought that one day I would open up my own school,” Bayley shared. “I always know that I’m gonna feel passionate about [wrestling] and want to help others.”

That mindset, she explained, originally stemmed from the reality that wrestling careers can end abruptly. While she acknowledged that uncertainty, Bayley made it clear she isn’t approaching the idea from a place of fear or urgency. As a former world champion still performing at a high level, retirement isn’t at the forefront, but planning, in some form, already is. Whether that future includes remaining with WWE in a backstage capacity or branching out independently remains open, as long as the role feels meaningful.

When asked specifically about possible positions behind the scenes, Bayley drew a clear distinction between what interests her and what doesn’t. “I don’t know if I’d make a great producer. I think I’d make a better trainer,” she said, adding that the timing still isn’t quite right. “I’m not quite ready to do that yet, or open a school.”

That preparation, however, is already underway. Bayley revealed that she regularly visits independent wrestling schools, particularly when traveling internationally with WWE. With the company’s touring schedule significantly reduced compared to previous eras, she’s found herself with more flexibility, and more creative energy to invest elsewhere. That shift helped inspire the Lodestone seminar she organized in December of last year, an event that earned praise from participants and peers alike.

For Bayley, the motivation is simple and deeply personal. “I just need to do something, you know?” she said. “It just feels like the right time because women’s wrestling is so big and it’s so popular.” Her comments reflect a performer acutely aware of the current moment and the responsibility that comes with having helped elevate the division to where it is today.

That framing adds context to how veteran talent increasingly views their role within the industry. As women’s wrestling continues to expand creatively and commercially, experienced performers like Bayley are positioned to influence not just storylines, but the development pipeline that will define the next era.

Looking ahead, Bayley’s behind-the-scenes ambitions appear to be a matter of timing rather than intent. Whether through WWE, an independent school, or future seminars, her involvement in training and mentorship seems likely to grow, whenever she decides the moment is right.