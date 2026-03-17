Bayley wants AJ Lee to stick around WWE.

And she is making it publicly known.

After coming up short to the fellow women’s wrestling legend in their WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship showdown on the March 16 episode of WWE Raw at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX., Bayley took to social media to post a statement about AJ Lee.

She stated the following:

“To me, AJ has had such a special impact on the industry and heavily on women’s wrestling because of who she is outside of the ring. (Not to take away from how ANNOYINGLY smooth she STILL is after being away for 10 years.) (Also, how does she have even MORE abs? Wtf)

Friendship aside…I’ve told the story many times and I promise I’m not over exaggerating. But if I never had the conversation with AJ back in 2013 where she told me to stay true to who I am, I don’t know if I would’ve made it this far. I don’t even know if I would’ve made it past my first month in NXT. So, losing the match sucks. But sharing the ring again with someone who saw me for who I was, uplifted me, believed in me, and has supported me ever since, that was the magic. (I texted her earlier and said I didn’t want to send a novel. Because I was embarrassed and here I am.) THAT is the magic that’ll keep me fighting to find another road to Wrestlemania. Because if I’m staying true to who I am, THEN I CAN’T STOPPPPPPPPPPPP

AJ Lee, you are NEVER….and I want you to read this carefully and really focus…..you are never allowed to leave. We must giggle together at the monitor til we have to really break out our walkers ????????????????. Thank you. Bye. Don’t bring this up later”