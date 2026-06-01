The return of Chad Gable to WWE is coming soon.

After competing as Original El Grande Americano and losing to El Grande Americano in the ‘Mask vs. Mask’ main event of week one of AAA Noche de Los Grandes this past Saturday in Monterrey, Mexico, Gable gave an emotional speech while his family stood by his side inside the ring in Arena Monterrey.

During his post-match speech, after unmasking, he mentioned how he would return to AAA at some point down the line, presumably confirming his return to WWE as Chad Gable.

On Sunday, WWE Superstar Bayley, who was in attendance at the 5/30 WWE x AAA special event, shared photos and videos of herself at the show, including one with Gable on the entrance stage.

In the caption of the post, Bayley praised Gable for “creating magic,” while predicting a big future for him going forward.

“It’s not everyday that you get to watch your friend create magic in front of the most pure and passionate fans in the world,” Bayley wrote. “I’m so proud to know you, Chad Gable!”

She then mentioned how Gable is someone who always maximizes every opportunity that is given to him.

“You take control of your opportunities and have always made everything count,” Bayley continued. “It’s only up from here my dude!!”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 1 Results 5/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.