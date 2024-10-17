During a recent appearance on “The Rob Brown Show,” WWE Superstar Bayley commented on what it’s been like working under Triple H and how he makes every person on the WWE roster feel seen and heard. She said,

“I still can’t believe the era we’re in right now. Us NXT kids that grew up with him in that era are super lucky that he’s so familiar with us. We got a little taste of it then, but it’s so different now where it’s on a much larger scale, and somehow he still makes time for everybody. In NXT it was different, we were a smaller roster and smaller arena to fill. Even now, he still makes time for us, from top to bottom from Randy Orton to me to anybody on the show. That helps the feeling backstage. He makes you feel seen and like he has your best interest at heart. That does a lot for our morale and goes a long way.“

Speaking of Bayley, she recently took to Twitter to praise a WWE live event match that took place in Newcastle featuring GUNTHER and Chad Gable.

Bayley wrote, “Watching Gunther vs Chad Gable tonight made me really excited to inevitably see @WWEGable as World Heavyweight champion someday. Such a special performer! But until then….What a match #WWENewcastle”