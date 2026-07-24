Bayley has quietly been removed from promotional material for WWE’s SummerSlam Prospect Tryout VIP Experience.

When WWE NXT General Manager Robert Stone first announced the upcoming SummerSlam tryouts on social media, Bayley was advertised alongside Nattie, Je’Von Evans and Shawn Michaels as part of the event.

However, the current listing on OnLocation’s website tells a different story. Bayley is no longer featured, with Ivy Nile now taking her place in the advertised meet-and-greet lineup.

“Access a private meet & greet with Je’Von Evans, Ivy Nile and Nattie as they stop by to check in on the new wave of prospects!”

The WWE SummerSlam Prospect Tryout VIP Experience is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, with packages starting at $395 per person. Along with the meet-and-greet, attendees will receive access to a Q&A session featuring Shawn Michaels, WWE coaches and other WWE Superstars.