Pro Wrestling Illustrated has ranked SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at #1 on their annual Women’s 100 list.

“Congratulations to @itsBayleyWWE for ranking #1 in this year’s PWI Women’s 100! Preorder your print copy of this exciting issue at http://womens-100.com,” the magazine wrote on Twitter today.

WWE Superstars took the top 5 spots this year as Becky Lynch ranked #2, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka ranked #3, Charlotte Flair ranked #4, and Sasha Banks ranked #5.

The annual PWI Women’s 100 issue will hit newsstands on November 10. It will also feature an exclusive interview with Bayley.

Bayley is set to defend her title against Banks at WWE Hell In a Cell on October 25, inside the Cell.

You can see the PWI Women’s 100 cover with Bayley and Banks below.

Bayley responded to the cover on Twitter and wrote, “Now if only I got the cover all to myself!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The Bayley-bration, 500 days of Bayley, the year of the Bayley, it just keeps getting better Smirking face emoji]”

