Bayley made a rare return to the NXT live event circuit this weekend.

The former WWE Women’s Champion competed at Friday night’s NXT house show at Buffalo RiverWorks in Buffalo, New York, marking her first NXT live event appearance in a decade.

Bayley was one of several main roster names featured on the card, alongside Penta and Grayson Waller. She teamed with Kendal Grey and Tatum Paxley in six-woman tag team action, picking up a victory over Kelani Jordan, Nikkita Lyons and Zaria.

Ahead of the event, Bayley reflected on the milestone moment and shared some nostalgic thoughts on social media.

“10 years since I’ve done WWE NXT live events. Feeling nostalgic,” she wrote.

Fans later asked Bayley a series of questions online about returning to the NXT environment at this point in her career.

When asked what excites her most about wrestling in NXT again, Bayley pointed to the current generation of talent and the challenge that comes with it.

“The challenge. It’s not the NXT I once knew and these women are DIFFERENT,” she answered.

Another fan asked Bayley what it means to see younger wrestlers inspired by her journey and accomplishments over the years.

“It makes me believe in putting everything you have into what you feel in your heart,” Bayley wrote.

Bayley also looked back at some of her favorite opponents from past NXT house show runs.

“Mercedes, Asuka, EVA MARIE,” Bayley answered.

As for her teammate Kendal Grey, Bayley had a quick but memorable assessment after sharing the ring with her on Friday night.

“Annoying how talented she is.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT House Show Results From Buffalo, NY. 5/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Tatum announcing Bayley as their tag partner 👏 #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/V3YjexhHRh — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) May 16, 2026

The challenge. It’s not the NXT I once knew and these women are DIFFERENT #nxtbuffalo https://t.co/zAMmra0mZQ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 15, 2026

It makes me believe in putting everything you have into what you feel in your heart https://t.co/JadzNBWSPV — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 15, 2026

Mercedes, Asuka, EVA MARIE — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 15, 2026