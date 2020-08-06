Bayley Receives Blessing from Singer to Use Single In Her WrestleMania 37 Entrance

Singer Hayley Williams has given permission to WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to use one of her songs for her WrestleMania 37 entrance.

WWE announced this week that Williams has given Bayley her blessing to use her “Simmer” single for the big event in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021. This was done during a recent stream that Williams did with her fans, which Bayley was watching. She posted the clip to Instagram, as seen below.

“Simmer” is Williams’ first single as a solo artist, and was released back in January. Williams is also the lead singer for Paramore, and Bayley has been a big fan of that band for several years.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Bayley and Hayley, along with Bayley’s Instagram post:

