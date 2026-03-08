Bayley has become one of the most experienced members of the WWE women’s locker room, and with that experience has come a growing leadership role behind the scenes.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bayley opened up about how she views the responsibility of helping guide younger talent as they find their footing in the business.

“I don’t take it lightly,” Bayley said. “It’s hard to feel like a locker room leader. I just started realizing it more within the last few years where people are coming to me asking for feedback or advice.”

As she began noticing how much her opinions mattered to other wrestlers, Bayley said it changed how she approached watching matches and giving advice.

“I started watching matches more closely and choosing my words carefully,” she explained, noting that the responsibility has pushed her to be more thoughtful when sharing feedback with other performers.

Bayley also pointed out that her perspective does not always align with everyone else in the locker room, which can lead to interesting conversations about wrestling philosophy. She specifically mentioned that she and Lyra Valkyria sometimes see the business differently.

“I don’t know everything, and I see things very different than a lot of people,” Bayley said. “Lyra and I don’t see eye to eye on some wrestling stuff. It’s just that I feel differently about things.”

Despite those differences, Bayley said she enjoys those discussions and values the opportunity to pass along lessons she learned from other veterans during her own rise in the industry. She credited Naomi and Natalya as two key influences who helped teach her about perseverance and professionalism.

Bayley also highlighted John Cena as someone who helped shape her understanding of storytelling in wrestling, particularly the importance of keeping things simple rather than overcomplicating a narrative.

Although she still has plenty left to accomplish in the ring, Bayley has previously spoken about the possibility of transitioning into a backstage role one day. In that position, she hopes to continue mentoring the next generation of talent.

For now, however, Bayley remains focused on competing alongside Valkyria as the duo looks to secure a spot on the card for WrestleMania 42.

Do you think Bayley would make a strong backstage producer or trainer in WWE once her in-ring career eventually winds down?