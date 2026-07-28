Bayley gave fans a look behind the scenes of her recent WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event appearance, reflecting on where she stands in her career before stepping into the ring against Lyra Valkyria.

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Bayley came up short against Valkyria in singles action. The post-match assault saw Valkyria continue the attack, driving Bayley into the steel ring steps in a brutal scene.

The match has also fueled ongoing speculation surrounding Bayley’s future. Reports have indicated that her current WWE contract is set to expire in 2026. While Bayley returned to action at a WWE live event over the weekend, she has yet to reappear on WWE television following Saturday Night’s Main Event.

On Tuesday, Bayley uploaded a new vlog documenting her experience at Madison Square Garden, including candid comments filmed before her match with Valkyria.

“I’ve been doing this for so long, and I’ve wrestled in the Garden multiple times, a really good amount of times, thankfully, but this one just feels different,” she said. “The time and the stage I am in my career right now, I feel like I’m taking a further look back at everything and am seeing it from a different view and knowing my place in this business and knowing my worth in this business.”

Bayley also made it clear that she wasn’t overlooking her opponent heading into the contest.

“Lyra is going to find out the hard way.”