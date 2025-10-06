WWE Superstar Bayley released a special video announcement on social media.

The former multi-time Women’s Champion announced a new initiative aimed at helping the next generation of women’s wrestlers sharpen their craft. Taking to social media on Sunday, Bayley revealed in a video announcement that she’ll be hosting a free three-day wrestling seminar exclusively for experienced female wrestlers this December in Orlando, Florida.

The event is scheduled for December 4–6, and will be limited to a select number of participants. Bayley encouraged interested wrestlers to apply by emailing Lodestonewomen@gmail.com with their basic information and links to some of their previous matches.

“I am very excited to share with you a passion project that I’ve been thinking about for a long time now, and I’m finally just going to go ahead and do it,” Bayley stated in her social media video announcement. “I’m going to be running a free three-day, all-women’s wrestling seminar on December 4, 5, and 6 in Orlando, Florida for experienced women only.”

As the women’s wrestling legend continued, she emphasized that there will be no financial burden on participants beyond getting to Florida.

“And, yes, I said free, which means all you gotta do is get yourself from wherever you live to Orlando, Florida,” she said. “You don’t have to worry about accommodations or transportation to and from the seminar. I will be taking care of that. But there are limited spaces available, and you do have to be approved by your ‘Role Model’.”

Bayley noted that this will be her first time organizing such an event but made it clear she hopes it’s just the beginning of something bigger. She said she intends to hold more free seminars in the future to continue uplifting and developing women’s talent within the industry.

Bayley currently performs in WWE as part of the red brand on WWE Raw every Monday night. She is currently in the process of a character transformation in an ongoing storyline involving herself and Lyra Valkyria, with heel elements and past “Hugger Bayley” elements mixed in with her more recent persona.

🔔‼️FREE 3 DAY WOMENS WRESTLING

SEMINAR ‼️🔔 December 4-6

Orlando, FL

Experienced women only

Limited spots available

Contact: Lodestonewomen@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/OOrbHV6pE7 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 6, 2025

