Bayley is already looking ahead when it comes to giving back to the next generation of women’s wrestlers.

The WWE star has confirmed plans are in motion for a second edition of her Lodestone women’s wrestling camp, following the success of the inaugural seminar held in Orlando in December 2025.

The first Lodestone weekend was designed as an advanced seminar for independent wrestlers with prior in-ring experience.

After selecting attendees from a pool of applicants, Bayley covered all expenses for those chosen, with travel being the only cost not included. The camp also featured several surprise appearances from some of WWE’s biggest names, as John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and Lyra Valkyria all stopped by to spend time with the indie prospects.

Bayley later documented the experience in a YouTube vlog (see video below), which concluded with the reveal that a second Lodestone camp is already planned for 2026 in Las Vegas.

While no official dates have been announced, the event is expected to take place during WrestleMania week this April.

“This first Lodestone seminar camp experience has just exceeded all of my expectations,” Bayley said. “And I already felt while I was reading the emails and while I was going through everything that I’m going to need to do this again, because the list that I have is so long. There are so many talented women out there. This is definitely something that I’m going to continue to do.”

The Lodestone name is a nod to magnetite, a mineral some believe is associated with attraction and manifestation.