– Bayley surfaced on social media on Monday to reply to a post from Lyra Valkyria’s official X account from back in 2017, which featured a photo of a young Valkyria meeting Bayley. “Make em feel,” Bayley wrote. “Proud and excited to see everything you accomplish in years to come Lyra Valkyria, But Chamber is mine.” The two are scheduled to compete in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Nashville, TN.

Make em feel. Proud and excited to see everything you accomplish in years to come @Real_Valkyria. But Chamber is mine.@netflix @WWE https://t.co/o6jiGgOefF pic.twitter.com/nxFiyYZfpv — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 10, 2025

– Speaking of Chamber qualifiers, ahead of his Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match tonight against Rey Mysterio, former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul wrote via X, “I’m wrestling live on Netflix tonight 😈.”

– The official WWE on A&E account on X shared the following trailer promoting the premiere episode of the new WWE Superstar Sunday series, “WWE’s Greatest Moments,” which airs at 10:30/9:30c on A&E. The official description for the episode titled “Raw in the 90s,” reads: “Monday Night Raw first aired in 1993 and instantly became must-see TV. Skyrocketed by the popularity of Superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and factions like Degeneration X, this era was a fan favorite.”