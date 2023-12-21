WWE locks in one of its top women’s division superstars.

Former Grand-Slam Champion Bayley has re-signed with the company according to PW Insider. The report states that the Damage CTRL leader will remain in WWE for multiple years. She initially signed with WWE back in 2012 and joins Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and Dominik Mysterio as talents who have extended their contracts.

Bayley has remained one of the most popular stars on the roster, let alone the women’s division. One of the only accolades she has yet to accomplish for WWE is winning the Royal Rumble, which she has a chance to do in 2024.