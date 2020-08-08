Bayley Responds To Stephanie McMahon Battle Royal Announcement, Sasha Banks Photo Shoot As Double Champion

On last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown Stephanie McMahon announced a triple-brand (Raw, SD, NXT) women’s battle royal will take place on next week’s show, with the winner earning a title opportunity against Bayley at SummerSlam. Bayley has since taken to Twitter to comment on McMahon’s matchmaking. She writes, “Sweet awesome delightful yahooo yahtzeee!! #BayleyDosStraps creating competition, you’re welcome everyone!!!!”
Bayley later added, “Soooooo @StephMcMahon is smackdown cancelled,” following the new faction Retribution completely destroying the set to end the show.
Meanwhile…WWE Raw women’s champion and tag champion Sasha Banks posed with both her titles in a new photo shoot. The Boss will have to defend her championship against Asuka at SummerSlam if The Empress can defeat her partner Bayley on Monday’s episode of Raw.
