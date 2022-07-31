Becky Lynch came up short when she challenged WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title at SummerSlam.

Belair retained the title. Post-match, Io Shirai, Bayley and Dakota Kai made their return to create a faction. They had a staredown with Lynch and Belair before leaving the ring together.

Kai had been released by the company in April. Shirai was reportedly leaving WWE as her contract was set to expire next month, and Bayley had been out of action since last July with a torn ACL.