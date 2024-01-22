WWE superstar and former Grand Slam Champion Bayley recently joined the Under The Ring podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on wrestlers who were early influences on her career prior to signing with WWE.

To start, Bayley named Candice LeRae and Sara Del Ray as big influences. She also mentions her love of the Canadian Ninjas, who she called awesome.

I would say Candice LeRae, she was the only California girl at that time, so I remember seeing her and just being like, ‘Man, if I can wrestle her and get over to Southern California, that would be really cool and I could learn a lot.’ Sara Del Ray was a big one. When I first started watching SHIMMER DVDs, it was the Canadian Ninjas who were so awesome. I loved their character stuff, I loved their timing in the ring, and I just loved their personalities and everything. It’s Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews.

