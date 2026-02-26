Bayley recently appeared as a guest on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things WWE.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about feeling like she still has “so much more to do,” Lodestone and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On still having so much to do in WWE: “I’ve been in WWE for 13 years now and I’ve done so much, but I feel like I still have so much more to do, more things I want to accomplish,” Bayley said. “And I still have so much passion for this. But I don’t always have control over that, you know? I don’t write the shows. I don’t put myself in these matches. Sometimes it’s hard to feel, like, purposeful. It’s hard to feel like I’m being useful, you know? I kind of feel like I’m just here stealing money. Like, I want it, so I needed to feel like I was doing something.

On Lodestone training camps: “And Lodestone kind of helped me in that, where I’m still so passionate and want to help. And this kind of fed my — I talked to Chad Gable about this — but fed my child-like wonder. Where it’s like, that’s kid Bayley in me that’s just like, ‘I want to wrestle and I want to be around people who love it and that feel the same way.’ Because when you’re at a certain level, it’s business, you know? But when you come to a place like Lodestone, it felt very much like just hanging out with your friends and doing something that you love and everybody getting better.”

On the first Lodestone weekend being bigger than she could have ever imagined: “What I really wanted was to help these indie girls out. Didn’t want them to pay anything aside from coming out, because I know on the independents there’s not a lot of money there. It’s a lot of doing stuff for yourself and paying for things yourself just to get your name out there. So I wanted to help them out in that way. But mainly just building a community and having girls that, like, on the indies it’s hard to meet girls or mentors that really have the best interest at heart for you. And seeing their bond is just so beautiful. We have a group chat and they message each other all the time. All the girls are sending matches or promos. Like, ‘Hey, can you guys let me know what you think of this?’ It’s a beautiful little community that, you know, there’s 23 of us together. And I’m so excited to see it grow.”