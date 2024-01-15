Bayley names a title showdown with Rhea Ripley as a dream scenario for her at WrestleMania 40.

The WWE star spoke on this topic during a recent chat with the New York Post, where she hyped up the Royal Rumble matchup on January 27th in Tampa, a match that she is currently favored to win. When asked about potentially facing Ripley at Mania after winning the Rumble Bayley explains why it would be such an honor.

If I’m able to work with her at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I [have] never even thought of before. She is obviously untouchable. She is the most talked about woman on TV right now and she backs it up. She doesn’t just have the look. She doesn’t just have the body. She doesn’t just have – besides Damage CTRL – a badass group to align with. She’s so good and it makes me so mad. ‘I’m like why are you so good, you are so young.’ I can’t even throw a drop kick and she can do one over my head. Just little things that she does that she’s able to do and portray on TV is very hard to do and she does it with ease. She carried that title on her back proudly. I’m gonna have to take it off of her and it will be an honor to do. It will be an honor, Rhea.

