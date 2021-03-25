WWE superstar Bayley was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how she learned a lot from FTR (fka the Revival) and has fallen in love with tag team wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she wants to make her talk show a big deal:

I’ve been here for eight years, and I’ve been able to literally do everything and more that I’ve ever wanted to do. But there’s still so much that I feel like I need to do to feel complete with everything here, especially starting a new character, it feels like I’ve just started over. I really wanna make this talk show thing awesome, like I really wanna make it bigger and be able to do that and be able to have main event matches, even if it’s in the same night.

How she hopes to become the most well-rounded person on the roster:

I wanna be the most well-rounded person that they have on the roster, I mean men and women, because I want to be able to be a champion and have main event matches and main event WrestleManias and also be awesome as a talk show host and such a different character.

The ring psychology of FTR and how she learned to love tag team wrestling because of them:

We never really learned the psychology of tag team wrestling, and once we did that, like we sat down with Dax [Wheeler] and Cash [Harwood], so hard to call them that now…once we sat and learned from them and just watching their matches, I really fell in love with it. So it made me want to fight for [the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship] even more. It made the titles so much more to me, and it makes me want, it also gives something for all the girls to do because you can’t always go after the women’s title. [FTR] would make us watch Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard] all the time. I’d be like, ‘Hey, can I have a match that I should study,’ just for the basis of the storytelling, so you can tell by watching a tag match that you get beat up for a long time and you’re just working for that big tag because you wanna see all the fireworks happen and all that stuff. But they would teach us how much you can tease that and make the people anticipate it or think that it’s gonna happen. Or make it happen but then you, all the fireworks start and then something happens to where it’s like, ‘Oh no, it’s not the end of the match? I thought it was.’

