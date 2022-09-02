WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Bayley recently spoke with BT Sport to hype this weekend’s Clash at the Castle premium live event, where she will team up with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to take on Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team matchup.

During the interview, Bayley discussed her return from injury, and how her appearance at SummerSlam was a last-minute thing. Highlights can be found below.

On her return from injury:

“It’s been insane. It’s been so much fun and everything’s been going so well that I’m just like, it can’t get any better. Is this where it stops? Tomorrow night, is that where it stops? Every day has been a dream of mine, something that I’ve been wanting to happen for years, and for me to be here and a part of this big show, once I heard about it, I was like I need to be on that one. I’ve missed so much, I’ve missed being around fans, missed WrestleMania, so this is like my WrestleMania this year, so I’m very excited for tomorrow night.”

Says she took the time she was away to figure out what she could contribute to WWE:

“I was a little nervous because everybody came up to me and said, I’ve been through many injuries. You’re gonna have a lot of downs. You’re gonna have some ups, but just try to focus on coming back,’ and all this, so I was a little worried that I was gonna go down a really dark hole. But luckily I didn’t. I kinda was just super fortunate to be around family and friends, and this being my real first serious injury, first surgery, I kind of tried to make the most of it, you know, and had the time to sit back and finally see WWE from afar and okay, how can I contribute to this and this and this? I became more of a student of the game again, which is why we have such a motive coming back because I saw everything that was missing. I saw what we needed ,and I went out and I got reinforcements. Now I feel like it’s gonna be better than ever and I’m just so excited for change.”

How her return at SummerSlam was a last minute thing:

“It’s so funny because I was gone a whole year and you would think, a whole year, you’d be ready like alright, any day now, any day now. But it still didn’t seem like enough time. I’ve been trying to be ready for this whole year and still 24 hours notice wasn’t enough time. There’s a lot of mental that goes behind it, but I think it was kind of good that it worked out like that. It’s just been nonstop full energy this whole time.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)