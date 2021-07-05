Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

During a recent appearance on Talking Smack, Bayley noted that the I Quit stipulation for their match at this show does intimidate her.

“So, this match is a little intimidating for me,” Bayley revealed. “So, imagine how Bianca feels. Yeah, it’s intimidating to me, but I’ve been ready for every single thing that’s been thrown at me in my career in WWE since day one. I’m ready for anything. Bianca is done for. I don’t care what she thinks or the title that she holds because it’s coming back home.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc