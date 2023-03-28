Bayley has accomplished a great deal in her WWE career, but there is one thing that she is focused on more than anything.

The former Grand-Slam Champion revealed during an interview on the Cool To Be You podcast that she hopes to start a school at some point, as she wants the future of WWE, which includes her Damage CTRL partners Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, to be secure in their spot.

I still have a lot to do with WWE, I don’t think I’ve done exactly everything I want to do as far as making sure the future is good and that girls and women coming up are going to be set and that they didn’t have to worry about a thing in the division. I want to make sure IYO and Dakota get on their way and have their moments and championships. One day, I will start a wrestling school and that’s what I’m most excited about these days.

Bayley will lead Damage CTRL against Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus at this weekend’s WrestleMania 39. The former Hugger recently made a social media post about how she’s been studying Lita since she was a child. She what she had to say about the WWE Hall of Famer here.