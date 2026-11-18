Bayley believes authenticity is one of the most important qualities a professional wrestler can bring to the ring.

During the debut episode of The AJ Styles Podcast, the WWE Superstar joined AJ Styles for a discussion about her career, her Camp Lodestone initiative for independent women’s wrestlers, and the lessons she has learned throughout her time in the business.

When asked what advice she would give aspiring wrestlers looking to reach the next level, Bayley reflected on her early days in NXT and explained why she believes performers should embrace their genuine emotions rather than become overly focused on portraying a particular character.

“I just followed my gut and let out my actual feelings of how happy this made me and how much I felt during matches or whatever, because sometimes we tried so hard to be this character or this wrestler and we’re trying like, okay, this is what a bad guy would do. This is what a good guy would do. This is what this coach wants from me or this.”

Bayley continued by explaining that allowing her natural emotions to come through helped her develop a stronger connection with audiences.

“But I’m like, the more I tuned into everything, my raw emotion and could channel that into whatever character or position I was in, I felt like it.”

The former WWE Women’s Champion noted that fans are particularly good at recognizing when a wrestler is genuinely enjoying their performance, as opposed to simply going through the motions.

“Because the fans could feel everything. You know, I’m watching as a fan or just a friend or whatever, I can tell when the person in the ring is truly having fun or is truly enjoying what they’re doing. I can tell when they’re faking it too.”

She acknowledged that putting this philosophy into words can be difficult, especially when speaking with younger performers who already believe they are giving everything they have.

“And I feel like that’s hard advice to give to some people because it just sounds like, okay, but obviously I really feel it. I’m doing it. There’s like, no, but I don’t know how to explain it.”

Styles agreed with Bayley’s assessment, suggesting that her on-screen persona works because it is essentially an amplified version of her real personality.

“When you’re out there, you’re basically, whether you’re a heel or a baby face, your Pam turned all the way up.”

He added, “So it doesn’t require a lot of thinking about what would Bayley do because it is you and people can see that when it’s not authentic.”

Bayley agreed with Styles while pointing out that wrestlers must still find ways to create memorable characters capable of standing out in a major promotion.

“Yeah, it’s hard to explain when there’s so many, you know, also, you want to have a character that stands out too, you know, a promotion or WWE.”