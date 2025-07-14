Although she came up short in her attempt to capture the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Bayley had a good time on Sunday night.

Following her performance in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship triple-threat match with Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria that opened the WWE Evolution 2 all-women’s premium live event on July 13, the former Four Horsewomen member surfaced on social media with a statement and a photo.

The statement featured Bayley talking about how the WWE Evolution 2 show reminded her of the early days of WWE NXT, while the photo showed the overwhelming fan support women’s wrestling received outside of State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. before and after the show on Sunday night.

“I cannot explain the feeling in the arena last night,” Bayley wrote. “But it was reminiscent of the early NXT days for me.”

She continued, “Some kind of magic and so full of love. Thank you to every person that showed up in support, and thank you all for watching. This picture sums up my night.”