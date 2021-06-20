Bayley is slated to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title inside of Hell in a Cell at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center, which will air on Peacock.

Bayley took to Twitter to send this warning to the champion by writing the following:

“Tomorrow night, @BiancaBelairWWE’s idea of “oh wow, pro wrestling?? That would be fun to try!!” becomes an ugly reality. This is MY world, see you in hell!!!!! #HellInACell.”