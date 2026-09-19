Bayley is celebrating a major milestone in her professional wrestling career.

The WWE star took to Instagram on Saturday to mark 18 years since beginning her wrestling journey, pointing out that she has now been in the business for as long as she had been alive when she first started.

“Today my wrestling career turns 18. The same age I was when I started wrestling. You’re legal baby!”

The milestone comes after a busy stretch for Bayley, who recently traveled through South America and Mexico before heading to Texas for a Lodestone reunion. Despite nearly two decades in the business, she said she continues to experience some of the best moments of her career.

“I’m still having some of the greatest moments of my career, all these years in,” Bayley wrote. “I’ve surrounded myself with people who make me laugh, embrace the journey, and constantly push themselves to be a little better everyday. That fuels my heart ❤️‍🔥”

Bayley went on to reflect on the experiences and relationships she has accumulated throughout her career, expressing gratitude for everything from matches and locker room moments to the countless hours spent traveling.

“I have too many words to say what I’m feeling today. But I’m very grateful for every match, every coffee, every locker room fire up, every plane ride, car ride, bus ride, conversation, tear, and everything in between.”

She concluded the message by reflecting on the fact that she is still able to live out the dream she had as a child.

“How lucky am I to still live and LOVE this childhood dream?”

Bayley returned to WWE television on the September 7 episode of Monday Night Raw, interfering in Lyra Valkyria’s Money in the Bank qualifying match and attacking her longtime rival.

Although Bayley recently worked WWE’s tour of South America, she has not competed on WWE television since the July 18 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. On that show, she lost to Valkyria before being attacked after the match in an angle that temporarily wrote her off television.