Bayley reflected on the power of professional wrestling following AEW’s special tribute episode of Dynamite honoring PAC.

The WWE star took to X after Wednesday night’s show and shared a heartfelt message about wrestling’s ability to provide an escape while also creating meaningful moments to remember and honor loved ones.

“Pro wrestling is so special. The way you can get lost in a match or a character can be so fun. There’s nothing like it,” Bayley wrote.

She continued by touching on the emotional side of the business and what wrestling can mean during difficult moments.

“But experiencing that magic and escape, while at the same time honoring a loved one, is truly powerful.”

Bayley was among the WWE stars who paid tribute to PAC following his passing on September 27. During the September 28 episode of WWE Raw, she wore an armband honoring PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley.

AEW dedicated the September 30 edition of Dynamite to PAC, with tributes to the late wrestler featured throughout the special episode.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: PAC Tribute Results 9/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.