Bayley is more than prepared to face Lita at WrestleMania 39.

The former Grand Slam Champion took to Twitter today and shared an old journal entry from 2002 that was all about the WWE Hall of Famer, including how she competed against the men during the height of her run in the Attitude Era. The “scouting report” mainly highlights what a great superstar Lita has been over the years.

Bayley writes, “I’ve been studying you for decades. Your strengths and especially your weaknesses. #WrestleMania”

I’ve been studying you for decades. Your strengths and especially your weaknesses..😘😏#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OGA07V5Ojp — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 10, 2023

Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL (IYO Sky & Dakota Kai) will be taking on Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch on night one of WrestleMania 39.