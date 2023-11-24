Bayley has fans talking this morning due to a photo that she posted with Mercedes Mone, who is expected to make a return from injury soon and is still under contract with NJPW.

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi will be facing Damage CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) at the WWE Survivor Series live event in Chicago, IL this Saturday night.

Bayley shared a throwback photo on her Instagram story featuring herself, Asuka, Sane, and Mone. The caption of the photo read, “I’ve always got a plan.”

This has led fans to speculate that Mone might be making a return to the company. However, there have been no reports to support this speculation. It is also unlikely to happen at Survivor Series, as Mone recently signed a new deal with NJPW before getting injured.