— 2025 has been a rough year for Bayley. After being pulled from both WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam, WWE’s two biggest events, the company has now begun teasing a potential character shift for The Role Model through a series of cryptic vignettes.

Adding to the speculation, Bayley shared a post-workout photo on Instagram with the caption, “Weird” • “Doing great” • “Soon”.

— Following WWE’s majority acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA, new details have emerged about the promotion’s creative leadership.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is guiding AAA’s creative direction, extending his oversight beyond WWE’s existing brands.

The core creative team is said to feature Jeremy Borash, The Undertaker, Konnan, and Dorian Roldan. Producers supporting the project include Matt Bloom, Pete Dunne, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Moody Jack, Savio Vega, Lince Dorado, and one unnamed contributor.

Shawn Michaels provides input directly to Triple H but is less hands-on due to his responsibilities with NXT, though he has attended select AAA events.

Of those involved, only Konnan and Roldan bring extensive experience working within Mexico. While Savio Vega and Lince Dorado are Puerto Rican — with Dorado being well-versed in lucha libre — Chavo Guerrero, despite his family’s deep lucha legacy, has relatively little in-ring experience in Mexico.

— On a recent episode of the “Kayfabe Friends Commentary” podcast, Mick Foley shared an encouraging health update.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he’s currently walking better than he was 15 years ago.

On his health: “Not too bad all things considered. I don’t have to wonder when I wake up what I did for a living. You know, I’m sore. But I’m not as sore as I thought I’d be. And I’m actually, thanks to the hip and knee replacement, then, you know, I did lose 99 pounds. I’ve gained some of it back on, but I’m still walking better than I was 15 years ago, I would say. I actually once in a while pass people in the airport when I’m walking. So I’m doing better than I thought I’d be doing.”

On donating to the Cauliflower Alley Club: “I think if you would have polled a lot of the guys in the business, you know, the old-timers, as to how I’d be doing at age 60 — I don’t think they’d tell you that I would be getting around as well as I am. So I feel really fortunate. I feel like I want to give back.”

On getting the Mike Mazurki Award: “I’m so grateful because I know my style wasn’t for everybody, but somehow I’ve been accepted and respected by different generations. And I’m really grateful for that. You know, that I can walk around at age 60 — I wear a title belt as a fanny pack as of a week ago. And I get to walk around in sweatpants and no socks because people out there made that a reality for me. Not only by supporting me when I was wrestling, but in conventions and doing my thing on the one-man shows. The older I get, the more grateful I’ve become.”