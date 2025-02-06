– Bayley is heading into the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game with a new look, which she surfaced on social media on Wednesday to show off.

– Dakota Kai surfaced on her Instagram Stories today with a video message for her fans. In the video she stated, “I really appreciate all the love and support you guys shows me. It really helps get through these dips and harder times. I feel good.” Regarding the timeline for her return, WWE is hoping that Kai will be back on the road within the next few weeks. One source noted that they believe Kai will be back by the end of the month, possibly sooner.

Dakota’s new Twitch setup is almost ready which means streams will be back soon! Subscribe to her Twitch here: https://t.co/IEpXWPudkD pic.twitter.com/0NTHbNIfKt — Dakota Kai HQ (@DakotaKaiHQ) February 5, 2025

– Big E. took to X today to promote his voice work on the Marvel project, “You’re Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman,” which is now available on Disney+ with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. “Mama, I made it to Marvel,” he wrote. “You can hear me now!”