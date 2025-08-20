A Bayley fan says WWE staff confiscated her signs during Monday’s episode of RAW.

The fan, Becca Wiley, shared on social media that the handmade posters were part of a tradition started years ago by her late grandfather, who always encouraged her to bring banners to shows.

Wiley posted photos holding one of the signs before it was allegedly taken and claimed that staff removed them without giving her a reason. She wrote,

“My Poppy made me my first WWE sign. Since then, I’ve made [them] for every show, indy or pro. He always loved seeing them, and this will be the first time I can’t show him. No matter how old I get, I’ll carry on the tradition he started.”

“Update. They took my posters from me. So. Yep.”

“Got this photo before they took my poster away from me 🥴 Anyways. Here for you @itsBayleyWWE ♥️ #wweraw”

As of this writing, WWE has not commented publicly on the incident.

Jimmy Uso humorously compared Naomi’s pregnancy to an RKO from Randy Orton. The former Women’s World Champion revealed on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story” podcast that she and Uso hadn’t expected to conceive naturally due to health concerns. On the same podcast, Jimmy noted that the pregnancy caught them as off guard as one of Orton’s sudden RKO attacks. He said,

“We need y’all to proceed with caution because there is a baby on board. We pregnant. I’ve been doing a good job proceeding. This is literally out of nowhere, like a RKO. This is what this is and we just hope for it, and I’m still processing it.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray praised Naomi for her delivery and authenticity during her promo. The WWE Hall of Famer also pitched Roxanne Perez as the next WWE Women’s World Champion.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Naomi’s RAW promo: “One of the issues that I have with women’s wrestling across the board, and I’ve discussed this with you, is it seems like every woman thinks she’s the baddest b**ch on the block. But when Naomi talks, I believe she’s the baddest b**ch on the block. She’s got it going. It’s the tone, it’s the words she uses, it’s everything about her. She’s so believable to me. When she spoke last night about, ‘I’m gonna give you heifers nine months and some change to do whatever you want with this championship but when I come back, even if I’m holding my baby and breastfeeding,’ I was like, she’s serious. I could see her, in the middle of the ring, holding a baby and beating the crap out of another girl.”

On who is the frontrunner to be the next Women’s Champion: “Roxanne Perez. Don’t know why, but that’s the name that popped into my head.”

During a recent appearance on Saraya’s “Rulebreakers” podcast, Noelle Foley, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, recalled suffering serious injuries after a rollercoaster accident at Dollywood.

Foley revealed that the incident resulted in a concussion, long-term headaches, and a rare spinal condition known as cranio-cervical instability, which required extensive treatment and lifestyle changes. She also discussed the difficult decision to later remove her breast implants to improve her overall health.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On her roller-coaster injury: “Normally roller-coasters, they go up and they go down and then they fizzle out. This one went up, down and then immediately went back up. It’s like your body is forcing forward and then immediately backwards. My head hit really hard and something happened with my neck.”

On suffering a concussion: “I’ve never gotten a concussion before, at least I don’t think I have. I was just like, ‘I feel so tired. I want to go to sleep.’ So I just got a bunch of ice cubes and put them all over my head, the back of my neck and down my body, just to wake myself up. … It took me about two months to realize that I had a concussion. I was just like, ‘This headache is not going away and I’m so sensitive to lights and sound. I feel all weird.’”

On tearing ten ligaments in her neck: “We found out I tore about 10 ligaments in my neck and because of those torn ligaments, it causes my neck to be unstable. My head isn’t securely on my neck. Then all your other muscles are overcompensating. So those muscles are probably causing the headaches.”

On dealing with various issues after the injury: “It’s weird, because I was completely fine and completely normal before my concussion. Then my concussion happened and it was almost like an avalanche of issues just started after that. I feel like [with] the implants, some issue was maybe brewing and then the concussion was a boulder that broke the camel’s back.”