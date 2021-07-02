WWE superstar Bayley recently spoke with Metro UK about her desire to wrestle commentator Michael Cole, and how excited she is for fans to return after the ThunderDome era. Highlights are below.

Why she wants a match with Michael Cole:

I don’t know if people realize it or they think I’m doing it just for fun – which it is fun, to give Cole crap. But I can literally hear them! They’re 10 feet away from me in an empty arena, so I can hear everything he’s saying, so it just felt fitting to respond to it. Why not?

Says she’s interested to see how crowds react when they return:

I’m interested to see how they react to me when I come back. I just feel so grateful that [WWE] gave me the opportunity to show a different side to me and show that I can be so much more. I’ve been having the best time!

Calls the ThunderDome era some of the most fun matches she’s ever had: