Bayley Talks Her Character Transformation, Says WWE Trusted Her To Make It Happen

WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bayley was recently interviewed by Digital Spy to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How no audience has helped her establish her heel persona:

It’s helped me a lot because I don’t really have to worry about the fan’s approval or worry about fans believing in what I’m doing or not buying into what I’m saying in promos or anything like that. I’ve found a certain annoyance in my character. I think that I can be very loud and it basically just echoes in the Performance Center because there’s nobody there and I just think it’s hilarious. So for me, I think it’s benefited helping me find myself as this character

Says WWE really trusted her to make this drastic change in her character:

I’ve always had in the back of my head an idea of this character that I wanted to try if I were to change. So it was kind of me just throwing things out there and being like, ‘hey, I got this, I got this and I want to do this,’ and just (WWE) trusting me to do it.(WWE) had to really trust me and I had to really go for it, and that’s why I had to change everything and in order for them to believe it.

How the wrestling fans grow up with characters: