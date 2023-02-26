Bayley was one of WWE’s most lovable babyfaces but has now become one of its most hated heels.

The former multi-time women’s champion discussed this topic during an interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, where Bayley opened up about her group, Damage CTRL, and how she originally pitched for the faction to be five members. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On turning heel:

To me, it just felt natural (turning heel). What I was doing, that, at the time, felt unnatural to them (the fans) but I think it’s because I truly outgrew it, the character I was trying to portray because when I was ‘The Hugger’ in NXT and I was super fan favorite, I really felt all these things, I really felt in awe to be in WWE, I felt in awe to be around all these superstars because I was a superfan growing up, you know? But as I got older and as I got more experience and I had won a championship, it’s like, alright, you’ve done these things. Get over it. Get over being excited about being here. You’ve been here for six years already so, I think they just didn’t feel that connection like they used to which is totally understandable because I didn’t either. I felt like it was time to just have a change.

Says she originally wanted Damage CTRL to be five members:

If it was up to me (how many members of Damage CTRL there would be) — see, we’re so far in now. If you were to ask me at first, I wanted five… I don’t wanna give it away (who I would add)… I have people in mind but if it happens because I still would like it to happen, you know? I don’t wanna give it away… Yes (it’s possible for it to still happen)… Yeah (it’s people who are currently on the main roster)… I’ve sent a few pitches in the past and he’s like, ‘Just relax. You guys need to get established first’ and I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, you’re right,’ which we do and there’s still so much for us to show the world and establish ourselves first and just get excited.

Damage CTRL currently consists of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai. Sky and Kai are set to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on tomorrow’s Raw.

Full interview is below.

