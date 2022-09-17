WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Bayley recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast to discuss NXT 2.0 changing back to the black & gold persona, and what she thinks that means for the brand that she dominated for so long. Check out the Damage CTRL’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says she doesn’t know what the change means for the brand:

“I don’t know exactly what that means for a change. They just changed the logo back which is — it just felt good to see that again. But the whole roster there is killing it. I’m so proud of all the girls. I’ve been able to spend so much time there during my rehab and gotten to know a lot of the guys, gotten to know a lot of the girls, and watch them train, watch how hard they work.”

Says regardless of the change NXT will make everyone proud:

“So I don’t think it really matters what it’s called, whether it’s called 2.0 and it has some paint splashed on it, or whether it’s the old black and gold, what they’re doing in the ring doesn’t change. They are just making everybody proud that came from there and they’re just going to continue to do so.”

