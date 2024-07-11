Bayley thinks there should be a WWE Evolution 2 all-women’s premium live event.

During a recent in-depth sit-down interview with Cody Rhodes on “What Do You Wanna Talk About,” the longtime WWE Superstar spoke about how WWE should produce a second Evolution PLE, noting there could even be TNA Wrestling Knockouts included on the show along with WWE and NXT talents.

“Yes. Why not? Like we were just saying, there’s so many women,” she said. “The thing about the first one was we had so many girls from NXT, which they got to showcase on a bigger stage, but they had so many women from the past, it’s kind of like the first few Rumbles, they had a lot of women from the past because we didn’t have enough women to fill up these matches, but now we do.”

She continued, “I think it would be so cool to give everybody on Raw and SmackDown a part of that show, Evolution 2. You can bring girls in from NXT. We just saw Jordynne Grace on NXT, TNA girls, whatever that connection is there, we can bring different girls and you can bring someone in from the past if they’re up for it to do a little something but we have such a stacked roster right now where it’s like, we can hold down a show on our own, another PLE on our own. It’s been so many years, it’s not like it’s something to do every year where we’re like, alright, we’ve seen it enough times. I think it’s time because it is a different era compared to back then.”

