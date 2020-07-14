Bayley Teases Big WWE SummerSlam Match Against Two Legends

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions apparently want WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus at SummerSlam.

Last night’s RAW main event saw Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley retain their tag team titles over Kairi Sane and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Bayley took to Twitter after the show and said they want the WWE Legends at the biggest show of the summer.

“Let’s seee, another dream match down, another victory won. Sooooo…..after we get all the gold Extreme Rules …….. we will take Lita and Trish at Summerslam. Thank youuuuuuuu #raw,” Bayley wrote.

Bayley will defend her singles title against Nikki Cross at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view on Sunday while Banks will challenge Asuka for her singles title.

Lita and Trish last worked a tag team match at WWE Evolution in 2018, where they defeated Alicia Fox and Mickie James. They also worked a 10-woman tag team match the next night on RAW where they teamed with Bayley, Banks and Natalya to defeat Fox, James, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

SummerSlam is scheduled for August 23 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. There is no word on if WWE has plans for Bayley and Banks to defend against Trish and Lita, but we will keep you updated

Banks, Lita and Trish have not commented on Bayley’s tweet as of this writing. You can see Bayley’s full post below:

