Bayley is continuing to invest in the future of women’s wrestling.

And the latest chapter of her Lodestone Seminar is already generating buzz.

The WWE star recently shared a trailer for the second Lodestone Women’s Wrestling Seminar, which took place on April 16 in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 week.

The event followed the success of the inaugural seminar held in December 2025, further establishing the initiative as a valuable platform for talent development.

Designed as a space for experienced wrestlers to sharpen their in-ring abilities and expand their knowledge, the seminar once again brought together a mix of established names and rising talent for hands-on training and mentorship.

And there’s more to come.

Bayley revealed that a mini-documentary centered on the seminar is currently in the works, promising fans a deeper, behind-the-scenes look at the training process and overall experience.

“Lodestone 2026 – Las Vegas hype reel is here,” Bayley wrote. “Check da YouTube like.”

The second edition of the seminar was first announced back in February, with Bayley opening the doors to wrestlers of varying experience levels.

The event featured an impressive lineup of trainers, including Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio, all contributing to the development of future stars.

The original Lodestone seminar, also led by Bayley, was held over three days in Orlando, Florida.

And notably, it was offered free of charge.