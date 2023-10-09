Bayley discusses a dream match featuring all of the members from Damage CTRL.

At the post-Fastlane press conference the former Grand Slam Champion was asked about facing off against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a triple-threat, a match that Bayley believes would be perfect for WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. However, she adds that she doesn’t want to rush that potential storyline and enjoy the moments she has with her two really good friends.

That would be a dream match of mine too. They are two of my best friends, two of the greatest ever, in my opinion, and that’s why we’ve come together and taken over the WWE in the women’s division. To me, that would be such an honor, such a dream, and that sounds like a WrestleMania match to me, but we’re not rushing this moment. LA Knight was talking about living in the moment and enjoying these magical nights. Let’s just enjoy tonight and hold that off.

Bayley helped IYO SKY retain the WWE women’s championship at Fastlane after she provided a distraction that allowed The Genius Of The Sky to hit her signature moonsault. You can check out her full comments at the Fastlane press conference below.

