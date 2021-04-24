As seen at the WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Peacock, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks on the first night to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Now, Belair will defend the title against Bayley at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event next month.

During an appearance on Talking Smack, Bayley discussed Belair’s big title win.

“Alright, she got lucky — you know what? This little honeymoon phase of hers? It’s done for!” Bayley exclaimed. “I’m back! She had her little luck in the Royal Rumble. She had a lot of luck at WrestleMania. You know how many times I’ve beaten Sasha Banks? You don’t see me with balloons everywhere. Dancing with my husband, get a life! This is our profession. You’re not at home, sister. And now you’re going to walk back into the ring with Bayley.” “This is the only time I will say this to you, Bianca, I do have some respect for you,” Bayley admitted. “Which is why I want to have this match with you. I saw everything you an do at WrestleMania. I’ve been in the ring with you. I’ve been in a freaking obstacle course with you. I saw what you did at the Royal Rumble. “I’ve seen what you did at NXT. I know everything about you, Bianca, but it doesn’t scare me because what you have done does not top what I have done, what I have built. And the way I am seen in this women’s division and professional wrestling. You are just a smidge. You’ve got a long way to go, sister, and you’re not going through me.”

