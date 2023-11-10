WWE has announced a new segment for this evening’s SmackDown from Columbus, Ohio.

Bayley will be addressing the future of Damage CTRL following the return of Kairi Sane at this weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event. At Crown Jewel Sane helped IYO Sky retain the women’s championship against Bianca Belair.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN:

-LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

-Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley

-Bayley to address the future of Damage CTRL